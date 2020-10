IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #11

Do the sparks of ancient Cybertronian founders glitter in the dark near the Tarn-Hauser Gate? Find out as Comic Watch wraps up our coverage of Transformers: Galaxies issue #11 with the 5-page preview, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Brendan Cahill (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) "Storm Horizon," Part Two. Ultra Magnus and his crew embark on a mission to the Black Sphere system-a solar system precariously close to a black hole-in search of a way to bring Alpha Trion back home. When they