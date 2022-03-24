How will the locals react to not only mysterious Visitors from the stars, but also a robot in disguise in their midst? Find out what exactly seems familiar via the iTunes Apple Books early look at Last Bot Standing issue #2, due in shops June 8th, then share your thoughts about this story in discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Nick Roche (Author, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Artist, Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith
(Cover Artist), SidVenBlu (Cover Artist), Jim Stafford (Cover Artist)
The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Issue #2 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...