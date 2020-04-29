|
Animated Transformers Prequel in the Works ? Toy Story 4s Josh Cooley To Direct
We have some great new to share with you tonight. Articles from Deadline
and Hollywood Reporter
*confirm that a*new animated prequel Transformers film is in the works and*Toy Story 4s Josh Cooley has been hired as director. Oscar winner Josh Cooley will work from a script from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. This will be an original new story (apart from previous Transformers live-action movies and the Bumblebee movie) placed in Cybertron which will*revolve around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Now click on the discussion » Continue Reading.
The post Animated Transformers Prequel in the Works – Toy Story 4s Josh Cooley To Direct
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca