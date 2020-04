Animated Transformers Prequel in the Works ? Toy Story 4s Josh Cooley To Direct

We have some great new to share with you tonight. Articles from Deadline and Hollywood Reporter *confirm that a*new animated prequel Transformers film is in the works and*Toy Story 4s Josh Cooley has been hired as director. Oscar winner Josh Cooley will work from a script from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. This will be an original new story (apart from previous Transformers live-action movies and the Bumblebee movie) placed in Cybertron which will*revolve around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Now click on the discussion » Continue Reading. The post Animated Transformers Prequel in the Works – Toy Story 4s Josh Cooley To Direct appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM