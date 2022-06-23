Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers June Livestream Recap ? Velocitron, RED, Shattered Glass and More!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,470
Transformers June Livestream Recap ? Velocitron, RED, Shattered Glass and More!


Hasbro’s Transformers brand live stream for of 6/23 just wrapped with a heavy focus on Exclusives.** Walmart’s upcoming Velocitron themed series was officially revealed, along with new Transformers R.E.D. figures.* Those will go up for order during Walmart Collector Con in July.* Hasbro Pulse’s next Shattered Glass piece with Slicer will be going up for pre-order today as well.* Read on for detailed notes and screen caps, check back in a bit for the Pulse PO link! Notes Ben – Marketing Introduce mark (designer) and isabella (franchise marketing) “Are you ready to become fully immersed into the world of transformers? &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers June Livestream Recap – Velocitron, RED, Shattered Glass and More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:19 PM   #2
Tiffster
Alternator
Tiffster's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 957
Re: Transformers June Livestream Recap ? Velocitron, RED, Shattered Glass and More!
I want Cosmos. That's it. Though SG wheeljack looks rad.
Tiffster is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.