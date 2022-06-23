Transformers June Livestream Recap ? Velocitron, RED, Shattered Glass and More!
Hasbro’s Transformers brand live stream for of 6/23 just wrapped with a heavy focus on Exclusives.** Walmart’s upcoming Velocitron themed series was officially revealed, along with new Transformers R.E.D. figures.* Those will go up for order during Walmart Collector Con in July.* Hasbro Pulse’s next Shattered Glass piece with Slicer will be going up for pre-order today as well.* Read on for detailed notes and screen caps, check back in a bit for the Pulse PO link! Notes Ben – Marketing Introduce mark (designer) and isabella (franchise marketing) “Are you ready to become fully immersed into the world of transformers? » Continue Reading.