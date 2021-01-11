Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
At the end of a very strange year, Vangelus joins Aaron and TJ to say a list of leaks as fast as possible and inquire whether or not theyve heard about Dr Egg exploding. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  597  December 28 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, &#187; Continue Reading.

