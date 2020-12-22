|
Pop Culture Shock G1 Grimlock ?Transformation Sequence? Diorama Gray Prototype
Via the PCS Collectors’ Group
*we can share for you our first look at*Pop Culture Shock G1 Grimlock “Transformation Sequence” diorama gray prototype. This a very nice and original statue which shows different phases of Grimlock: Dino mode, mid-transformation and* robot mode on top. Not much information about this piece but that it is planned for 2021. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
