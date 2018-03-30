Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyber Battalion Series Rolling out in the UK ? Series Two Sighted


We’ve got a sighting to share with you now. The Generations Cyber Battalion Series – those large, Legends-styled figures originally developed for emerging markets – have finally made an appearance at UK retail. Series 2 of the Cyber Battalion figures have been found. This is the series that includes Prowl and Jetfire, along with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, and they were found in The Entertainer in Basingstoke. For those also checking out The Entertainer, you might like to know they’re also selling the Power of the Primes Leader class for £35. Happy hunting, one and all!

The post Transformers Cyber Battalion Series Rolling out in the UK – Series Two Sighted appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
