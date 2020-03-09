|
Takara Tomy Earthrise & Studio Series Official Release Period And Price List
Takara Tomy Website have updated an official Earthrise & Studio Series release period & price list
of each product.*Thanks to our very own*@griffin-of-oz
*for the heads up. Read on for the full list and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Earthrise Summer – June to August 2020 ER Slitherfang – 800 yen ($7.82) ER Smokescreen – 2,800 yen ($27.37) ER Quintesson Allicon – 2,800 yen ($27.37) ER Quintesson Judge – 4,500 yen ($44.00) ER Autobot Skylynx – 13,000 yen ($127.10) Fall – September to November 2020 ER Fuser & Blastmaster (Astro Squad) – 1,500 yen » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Earthrise & Studio Series Official Release Period And Price List
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.