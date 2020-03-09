Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Earthrise & Studio Series Official Release Period And Price List


Takara Tomy Website have updated an official Earthrise &#38; Studio Series release period &#38; price list of each product.*Thanks to our very own*@griffin-of-oz*for the heads up. Read on for the full list and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Earthrise Summer – June to August 2020 ER Slitherfang – 800 yen ($7.82) ER Smokescreen – 2,800 yen ($27.37) ER Quintesson Allicon – 2,800 yen ($27.37) ER Quintesson Judge – 4,500 yen ($44.00) ER Autobot Skylynx – 13,000 yen ($127.10) Fall – September to November 2020 ER Fuser &#38; Blastmaster (Astro Squad) – 1,500 yen &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Earthrise & Studio Series Official Release Period And Price List appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



