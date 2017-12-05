Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Movie Series Leader Blackout Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:24 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,319
Transformers Movie Series Leader Blackout Revealed


Via Weibo, we have our first clear look at the upcoming Leader Class Blackout for the upcoming new movie series. This is a figure that has been on peoples wish lists for ten years. The image is of the back of the box and shows off both his robot and vehicle modes as well as his little buddy, Scorponok. Listed on the back of the box is also the figures transformation steps which clock in at a whopping 46 steps! Also from that same Weibo user, is a painted prototype of the figure in robot mode with Scorponok. You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Series Leader Blackout Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Swoop almost complete!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Supreme Class Devastator
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Constructicons 6 Pack MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.