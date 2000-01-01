Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: Which double would you get rid of?
Hardhead 0 0%
Highbrow 4 100.00%
Triggerhappy 0 0%
Topspin 0 0%
Who would you keep?
You have doubles of TR Hardhead, TR Highbrow, TR Triggerhappy and TR Topspin, you have to get rid of one figure, who would you let go of? Vote in the poll please!
Re: Who would you keep?
Highbrow just doesn't seem to hit all the point for me. Don't know why.
Re: Who would you keep?
Why those 4? Seems odd
Re: Who would you keep?
Highbrow, he sucks. Boring to transform and his head is all loose.
