Who would you keep?
View Poll Results
: Which double would you get rid of?
Hardhead
0
0%
Highbrow
4
100.00%
Triggerhappy
0
0%
Topspin
0
0%
Voters:
4
. You may not vote on this poll
Today, 05:54 PM
#
1
ngnaw
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 130
Who would you keep?
You have doubles of TR Hardhead, TR Highbrow, TR Triggerhappy and TR Topspin, you have to get rid of one figure, who would you let go of? Vote in the poll please!
Last edited by ngnaw; Today at
06:00 PM
.
ngnaw
Today, 05:59 PM
#
2
Titus Prime
Need RID Rapid Run
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Posts: 121
Re: Who would you keep?
Highbrow just doesn't seem to hit all the point for me. Don't know why.
__________________
" Still poor, but hey I got a big room of plastic robots to come home to!"
Titus Prime
Today, 06:00 PM
#
3
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,867
Re: Who would you keep?
Why those 4? Seems odd
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
Today, 06:13 PM
#
4
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,563
Re: Who would you keep?
Highbrow, he sucks. Boring to transform and his head is all loose.
Pascal
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Beast Wars Heroic Maximal Blackarachnia Spider
G1 Transformer - Perceptor
MIB Igear MW 05 Cogz Transformer Classic G1 Gears
New MISB/MIB Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-12 CYNICUS IDW DJD VOS
Takara Re-Issue G1 Galvatron
2008 Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Set Autobots
Transformers Hasbro Titan Class Metroplex with autobot action figure
