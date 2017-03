Official In-Package Images Of Several Transformers: The Last Knight Toys

Less than a week ago, Amazon Spain revealed a new listing for Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm and Voyager Class Bumblebee. There were several other known items listed as well. Same site has updated the entries with In-Package Images. However,*Leader Class Dragonstorm nor*Voyager Class Bumblebee received sneak peeks. Items which were updated: Voyager Class Premier Edition Megatron Deluxe*Class Premier Edition Bumblebee 1-Step Turbo Changer Hound (entry still erroneously stated as 1-Step Turbo Changer Sqweeks) 1-Step Turbo Changer Bumblebee Additionally, the site has been updated with Simba Dickie 2017 Transformers: Robots In Disguise Optimus Prime Trailer. Check » Continue Reading. The post Official In-Package Images Of Several Transformers: The Last Knight Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM