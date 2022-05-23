Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Elita-1 In-Hand Images


Coming once again from Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images of another upcoming Legacy figure:*Legacy Deluxe Elita-1. While we had already had an Elita-1 mold from the War For Cybertron line, Legacy is bringing us a new Elita-1 mold with amore G1-cartoon inspired design. The images show Elita-1 next to War For Cybertron Netflix Elita-1 and Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee for you to spot all the differences in design in both modes. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

Today, 11:51 AM
evenstaves
It's nice, can't to have it as Minerva though

Wonder if it'll headmaster (it better)
Today, 12:14 PM
RNSrobot
Agreed. Looking at the vehicle mode, it certainly seems like it was designed with a retool into a Headmaster in mind. The canopy doesn't appear to open with Elita, but certainly it looks positioned for an easy hinge. Can't tell from the ones we have, however, if there would be a spot for the little robot to sit.

I love that Elita has great stompy mecha boots. I'm so sick of any women robots having the toothpick skinny legs.

Plus, it might make wieners mad "y sHe NOt lOok fEmIniNe EnuFf"
