Transformers Legacy Deluxe Elita-1 In-Hand Images



Coming once again from Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images of another upcoming Legacy figure:*Legacy Deluxe Elita-1. While we had already had an Elita-1 mold from the War For Cybertron line, Legacy is bringing us a new Elita-1 mold with amore G1-cartoon inspired design. The images show Elita-1 next to War For Cybertron Netflix Elita-1 and Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee for you to spot all the differences in design in both modes. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



