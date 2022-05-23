Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,326
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wildrider In-Hand Images


Chefatron on YouTube brings us a third set of images of a new Legacy Wave 2 figure. This time we can share for you an in-hand gallery of Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wildrider. This is the second Legacy Stunticon released and he’s a completely new mold with a great G1-cartoon accurate design in both modes. While Wildrider has got a quite a big backpack kibble, robot mode looks clean and poseable with a solid alt mode which really captures his animation design. To top it all, we also have a look a the combiner mode to be attached to Menasor’s leg &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wildrider In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



