Today, 11:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Knock Out In-Hand Images


Coming to us from Chefatron we now have some new images of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Knock Out figure. This is a new incarnation of Transformers Prime Knock Out for the Legacy line. The figure is a retool and redeco of Studio Series 86 Jazz and it catches some of the key elements 0f the original Knock OIut design. We also have comparison shots next to the original Transformers Prime toy and the aforementioned Studio Series Jazz figure. You can check out the images and let us know what you think on the boards!

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Knock Out In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:44 AM
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Knock Out In-Hand Images
Man, I like him enough

Now where's the CHUG Breakdown!
