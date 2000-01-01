|
Grab Toms Junk!
My friend Tom is looking to sell some of his collection so that he buy a new computer.
Here is a growing list of things that he would like to find new homes for.
Pictures are available upon request, prices are negotiable, buyer pays shipping.
Masterpiece
Takara MP Grimlock MISB with apron, drink tray and other accessories, minor box damaged from Grimlock trying to escape, comes with throne $250
Hasbro TRU MP Grimlock MISB $200
G1
G1 Predaking Takara 20th Anniversary Reissue complete with box, the box is also slightly damaged from Predaking trying to escape $200
G1 Magnus Reissue complete with box $100
G1 Brainstorm with floppy flap on the head master and no other accessories $50
G1 Jetfire yellowed body, no accessories $20
G1 Chromedome yellowed, he got no head, no accessories $20
G1 Razorclaw with fun gun and Predaking head $25
G1 Magnus yellowed with gun and two shoulder missiles $50
G1 Perceptor with two guns, but no missiles $30
G1 Devistator comes with cool collector vinyl case $100
G1 Constructicons 4 green, 3 yellow, 1 orange no accessories $10 each
G1 Powermaster Optimus Prime, 1 black fun, and power master $50
G1 Skullcruncher, body only, headless and tailless $20
G1 Highbrow, headless and no accessories $20
G1 Mindwipe, headless and no accessories $20
G1 2 Technobots, Drill dude and crazy cycle, no accessories $20
G1 Stunticons, Wilderider and Dragstrip, no accessories $15
G1 Inferno, no accessories $20
G1 Hotspot, no accessories $15
G1 Yellow and Blue Indy car power master, body only, no accessories $5
G1 Purple Micromaster Cannon Transport, back half only $5
G2 Onslaught and Blastoff with silver chest piece, no other accessories $20
G1 Possible KO, might be reissue Devy $30
Robotmasters RM-01 MIB $30
Takara TF Collection Bookstyle reissues various different figures some MISB some MIB, please send DM for enquires.
Beastwars
Armourdillo $5
Optimal Bat $5
Bird dog no missels $5
Greywolf dude with tail $10
Transmittal Tarantula no gun $5
Lizard bug dude $10
Transmittal Bug thingy Chrome wear $5
Beast Machines Thrust possibly complete $10
Angry panther dog type dude with no legs free with purchase.
Animated
Old grumpy Ratchet $10
Orange Dude, missing blue dude $3
Robots in Disguise
MISB Cryotek $200
Cybertron
Galaxy Force Leader Optimus with key $50
Wing Saber with instructions $40
Age of Extinction
Transformers Age of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus MISB $25
Voyager Grimlock MISB $25
Deluxe Slug MOC $15
Deluxe Scorn MOC $15
Generations
Transformers Thrilling 30 Mini-Con Assault Team Mint on sealed card $20
Interesting Other Things
KO Bug Boys $5
Mystery Bag of random fun $20