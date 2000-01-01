Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:07 PM   #1
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,174
Grab Toms Junk!
My friend Tom is looking to sell some of his collection so that he buy a new computer.

Here is a growing list of things that he would like to find new homes for.

Pictures are available upon request, prices are negotiable, buyer pays shipping.


Masterpiece

Takara MP Grimlock MISB with apron, drink tray and other accessories, minor box damaged from Grimlock trying to escape, comes with throne $250

Hasbro TRU MP Grimlock MISB $200


G1

G1 Predaking Takara 20th Anniversary Reissue complete with box, the box is also slightly damaged from Predaking trying to escape $200

G1 Magnus Reissue complete with box $100

G1 Brainstorm with floppy flap on the head master and no other accessories $50

G1 Jetfire yellowed body, no accessories $20

G1 Chromedome yellowed, he got no head, no accessories $20

G1 Razorclaw with fun gun and Predaking head $25

G1 Magnus yellowed with gun and two shoulder missiles $50

G1 Perceptor with two guns, but no missiles $30

G1 Devistator comes with cool collector vinyl case $100

G1 Constructicons 4 green, 3 yellow, 1 orange no accessories $10 each

G1 Powermaster Optimus Prime, 1 black fun, and power master $50

G1 Skullcruncher, body only, headless and tailless $20

G1 Highbrow, headless and no accessories $20

G1 Mindwipe, headless and no accessories $20

G1 2 Technobots, Drill dude and crazy cycle, no accessories $20

G1 Stunticons, Wilderider and Dragstrip, no accessories $15

G1 Inferno, no accessories $20

G1 Hotspot, no accessories $15

G1 Yellow and Blue Indy car power master, body only, no accessories $5

G1 Purple Micromaster Cannon Transport, back half only $5

G2 Onslaught and Blastoff with silver chest piece, no other accessories $20

G1 Possible KO, might be reissue Devy $30

Robotmasters RM-01 MIB $30

Takara TF Collection Bookstyle reissues various different figures some MISB some MIB, please send DM for enquires.


Beastwars

Armourdillo $5

Optimal Bat $5

Bird dog no missels $5

Greywolf dude with tail $10

Transmittal Tarantula no gun $5

Lizard bug dude $10

Transmittal Bug thingy Chrome wear $5

Beast Machines Thrust possibly complete $10

Angry panther dog type dude with no legs free with purchase.


Animated

Old grumpy Ratchet $10

Orange Dude, missing blue dude $3


Robots in Disguise

MISB Cryotek $200


Cybertron

Galaxy Force Leader Optimus with key $50

Wing Saber with instructions $40


Age of Extinction

Transformers Age of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus MISB $25

Voyager Grimlock MISB $25

Deluxe Slug MOC $15

Deluxe Scorn MOC $15


Generations

Transformers Thrilling 30 Mini-Con Assault Team Mint on sealed card $20


Interesting Other Things

KO Bug Boys $5

Mystery Bag of random fun $20
Old Today, 02:22 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,756
Re: Grab Toms Junk!
Bird dog no missels $5

This is the best sales thread of all time.
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #3
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,173
Re: Grab Toms Junk!
Can't sell for Tom.

Tom can create an account and start a thread.

Quote:
3. You can only sell items in your possession.
You may only sell things in YOUR possession. This includes presells and group buys. If your friend wants to sell here, he can sign up. Registration is FREE. Selling for banned members is extremely prohibited. You maybe banned for doing so
.
