Today, 02:07 PM #1 DuG Cybertron Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 1,174 Grab Toms Junk! My friend Tom is looking to sell some of his collection so that he buy a new computer.



Here is a growing list of things that he would like to find new homes for.



Pictures are available upon request, prices are negotiable, buyer pays shipping.





Masterpiece



Takara MP Grimlock MISB with apron, drink tray and other accessories, minor box damaged from Grimlock trying to escape, comes with throne $250



Hasbro TRU MP Grimlock MISB $200





G1



G1 Predaking Takara 20th Anniversary Reissue complete with box, the box is also slightly damaged from Predaking trying to escape $200



G1 Magnus Reissue complete with box $100



G1 Brainstorm with floppy flap on the head master and no other accessories $50



G1 Jetfire yellowed body, no accessories $20



G1 Chromedome yellowed, he got no head, no accessories $20



G1 Razorclaw with fun gun and Predaking head $25



G1 Magnus yellowed with gun and two shoulder missiles $50



G1 Perceptor with two guns, but no missiles $30



G1 Devistator comes with cool collector vinyl case $100



G1 Constructicons 4 green, 3 yellow, 1 orange no accessories $10 each



G1 Powermaster Optimus Prime, 1 black fun, and power master $50



G1 Skullcruncher, body only, headless and tailless $20



G1 Highbrow, headless and no accessories $20



G1 Mindwipe, headless and no accessories $20



G1 2 Technobots, Drill dude and crazy cycle, no accessories $20



G1 Stunticons, Wilderider and Dragstrip, no accessories $15



G1 Inferno, no accessories $20



G1 Hotspot, no accessories $15



G1 Yellow and Blue Indy car power master, body only, no accessories $5



G1 Purple Micromaster Cannon Transport, back half only $5



G2 Onslaught and Blastoff with silver chest piece, no other accessories $20



G1 Possible KO, might be reissue Devy $30



Robotmasters RM-01 MIB $30



Takara TF Collection Bookstyle reissues various different figures some MISB some MIB, please send DM for enquires.





Beastwars



Armourdillo $5



Optimal Bat $5



Bird dog no missels $5



Greywolf dude with tail $10



Transmittal Tarantula no gun $5



Lizard bug dude $10



Transmittal Bug thingy Chrome wear $5



Beast Machines Thrust possibly complete $10



Angry panther dog type dude with no legs free with purchase.





Animated



Old grumpy Ratchet $10



Orange Dude, missing blue dude $3





Robots in Disguise



MISB Cryotek $200





Cybertron



Galaxy Force Leader Optimus with key $50



Wing Saber with instructions $40





Age of Extinction



Transformers Age of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus MISB $25



Voyager Grimlock MISB $25



Deluxe Slug MOC $15



Deluxe Scorn MOC $15





Generations



Transformers Thrilling 30 Mini-Con Assault Team Mint on sealed card $20





Interesting Other Things



KO Bug Boys $5



Mystery Bag of random fun $20

FEEDBACK

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=54549

And

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51059 __________________And Today, 02:22 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,756 Re: Grab Toms Junk! Bird dog no missels $5



This is the best sales thread of all time.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Today, 02:32 PM #3 Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,173 Re: Grab Toms Junk!



Tom can create an account and start a thread.



Quote: 3. You can only sell items in your possession.

You may only sell things in YOUR possession. This includes presells and group buys. If your friend wants to sell here, he can sign up. Registration is FREE. Selling for banned members is extremely prohibited. You maybe banned for doing so Can't sell for Tom.Tom can create an account and start a thread.

Tags fun, generation 1, masterpiece grimlock, reissue, takara

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

