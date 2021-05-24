Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kingdom Core Class Wave 3 Out at US Retail


Good news everybody! Joining Voyager Rhinox and Leader Galvatron in the trend of US Sightings of wave 3 of Transformers Kingdom sightings is the next release of Core class figures! The very mighty, yet tiny, Core class Soundwave has been found at a Target in Illinois. The sightings comes from a now sold listing on Mercari which features a picture of the figure on a Target shelf. Also featured in Wave 3 is Dracodon a green repaint of Wave 1 Vertebreak. Chime in on your sightings on the 2005 boards after the jump

The post Kingdom Core Class Wave 3 Out at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



