Kingdom Core Class Wave 3 Out at US Retail

Good news everybody! Joining Voyager Rhinox and Leader Galvatron in the trend of US Sightings of wave 3 of Transformers Kingdom sightings is the next release of Core class figures! The very mighty, yet tiny, Core class Soundwave has been found at a Target in Illinois. The sightings comes from a now sold listing on Mercari which features a picture of the figure on a Target shelf. Also featured in Wave 3 is Dracodon a green repaint of Wave 1 Vertebreak.