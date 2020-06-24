|
New Transformers R.E.D. 6-Inch Action Figure Series Revealed ? G1 Optimus Prime & Meg
Via IGN.com
*we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers R.E.D. 6-Inch action figure series*G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron. This is a new line of non-transformable but detailed action figures. R.E.D, for “Robot Enhanced Design”, Series figures come with interchangeable parts and accessories. Similar to Hasbro’s other premium figure lines, the Transformers R.E.D. series figures come with plenty of accessories. Megatron includes “a Fusion Cannon, four alternate hands including one that holds an Energon cube,” as well as an interchangeable hand holding an “Energon Mace accessory.” Optimus comes with “four alternate hands, Ion Blaster, Energon Axe,” and » Continue Reading.
The post New Transformers R.E.D. 6-Inch Action Figure Series Revealed – G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca