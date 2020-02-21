|
Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise Leaders, Voyagers, Micromasters and Battle
Our very own griffin-of-oz via Ozformers
shares the great news that Earthrise toys are on shelves at Australian retailers, with Wave 1 members Optimus Prime, Astrotrain, Starscream, Autobot Grapple, Trip-Up & Autobot Daddy-O, Bombshock & Decepticon Growl, Soundbarrier and Smashdown all being sighted across the great southern land. Ozformers board member Sutton, at Uncle Pete’s Toys
in New South Wales Aiden Marshall, at Toyworld
Greensborough Ozformers board member hYpNoS, at Toyworld Weribee Plaza TFW2005 member optimall, at Toyworld North Queensland Remember to share your sightings recon on the 2005 boards!
