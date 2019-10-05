|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2020
TFW2005 member Skreeonk brings word of advance looks at the Previews World
IDW comics solicitations for May 2020, courtesy of Bleeding Cool
and Comic List
. Highlights awaiting pride of place on your future pull lists include: Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies #2, Transformers (2019) #21, Galaxies
continuing its Arcee, Greenlight and Gauge arc in issue #9, the third installment of Transformers vs.
The Terminator and the entire four issue My Little Pony / Transformers Friendship in Disguise! mini-series
. Check out the all the cover artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion » Continue Reading.
