New decade, new clean up sale! To make some room in my clogged home I am selling sell some of my collection. More will be posted as I find more. Local pick-up in Toronto near Steeles / 404. I can ship to buyer but buyer pays shipping and other fees. Any questions feel free to let me know and I will do my best to answer.



My feedback thread:



Third Party (MIB)



Fansproject Assaulter $90

Fansproject Crossfire Bruticus Set w/ Hasbro Bruticus Maximus $125

Maketoys Chaos Paladin $80

Maketoys Re:Master Hellfire $40

Fansproject DIA Commander with Henkei Convoy $120

Fansproject Protector with Henkei Rodimus $90

Fansproject Clear Protector with Sons of Cybertron Set $110

Fansproject Crossfire Asrial Tem Appendage Add-on Kit with Takara Energon Superion $95

MMC Reformatted Azalea $55

MMC Reformatted Zinnia $55

MasterMade Titan, Apollo, Odin (with head set) $550



Third Party (MISB)



MMC Reformatted Eupatorium $150

MMC Reformatted Salvia Prominion $180



Takara (MIB)



MP-19 Smokescreen $70

MP-26 Roadrage $40

THS Convoy (Box a little dent up) $40



Hasbro (MOSC)



30th Anniversary Deluxe Arcee with Comic Book $25



