New decade, new clean up sale! To make some room in my clogged home I am selling sell some of my collection. More will be posted as I find more. Local pick-up in Toronto near Steeles / 404. I can ship to buyer but buyer pays shipping and other fees. Any questions feel free to let me know and I will do my best to answer.
My feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=26275
Third Party (MIB)
Fansproject Assaulter $90
Fansproject Crossfire Bruticus Set w/ Hasbro Bruticus Maximus $125
Maketoys Chaos Paladin $80
Maketoys Re:Master Hellfire $40
Fansproject DIA Commander with Henkei Convoy $120
Fansproject Protector with Henkei Rodimus $90
Fansproject Clear Protector with Sons of Cybertron Set $110
Fansproject Crossfire Asrial Tem Appendage Add-on Kit with Takara Energon Superion $95
MMC Reformatted Azalea $55
MMC Reformatted Zinnia $55
MasterMade Titan, Apollo, Odin (with head set) $550
Third Party (MISB)
MMC Reformatted Eupatorium $150
MMC Reformatted Salvia Prominion $180
Takara (MIB)
MP-19 Smokescreen $70
MP-26 Roadrage $40
THS Convoy (Box a little dent up) $40
Hasbro (MOSC)
30th Anniversary Deluxe Arcee with Comic Book $25
