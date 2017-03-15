Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,185

Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 22nd



D-drive has once again sent us the Diamond Comics Shipping list for next weeks Transformers comics. On tap for Wednesday, March 22nd from IDW is the following: OPTIMUS PRIME #5 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama NEW CYBERTRON! It’s battleground: Earth once more, as the uneasy peace between Optimus’ forces, the Junkions, and G.I. Joe collapses amidst betrayals and subterfuge. Will Optimus Prime and Pyra Magna be able to put aside their differences-or is war really the only way forward? TRANSFORMERS VS GI JOE MOVIE ADAPTATION (also shipping subscription cover) (W/A/CA) Tom



