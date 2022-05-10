|
|
|
Today, 01:28 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Is their a Canadian Amazon link, I don’t know why I can never find it
|
|
|
Today, 02:01 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
goddammit, sold out on Pulse in seconds again
I NEED that Leadfoot. I wasn't expecting much, that deco is fucking AMAZING.
|
|
|
Today, 02:06 PM
|
#4
|
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
It's still on Amazon dot com. Save about $5 shipping if you combine the two sets so far vs buying them separately.
|
|
|
Today, 02:14 PM
|
#5
|
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by ProfessorMenasor
Is their a Canadian Amazon link, I don?t know why I can never find it
No pictures, so the listing isn't fully up yet, but here you go.
https://www.amazon.ca/Tra-Gen-Deluxe...ef_=ast_sto_dp
|
|
|
Today, 02:24 PM
|
#6
|
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Also just realized Power Ranger fans are going to be all over that Mastodon in black ranger colours.
|
|
|
Today, 02:27 PM
|
#7
|
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Already saying unavailable. I feel like this is how it's going to be for all of these sets. .com preorder it is then
|
|
|
Today, 02:34 PM
|
#8
|
|
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by delrue
Also just realized Power Ranger fans are going to be all over that Mastodon in black ranger colours.
Triceratops, (sort of) Tyranosaurus, Pterodactyl, Mastadon......
when's the sabretooth tiger retool coming?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
