Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,248
Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed


Day 2 of the Wreck N Rule Amazon exclusives is live with the reveal of Leadfoot and Masterdominus! Leadfoot uses the Mirage mold while Mastodon remixes recent Kingdom releases with new parts. Both are available now at Amazon as an exclusive retailing for $44.99 with a ship date of November 2022. Each set will include a piece for a build a hammer (not shown in full yet). Read on for full details and pics. Hit the links below to grab your sets. Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Leadfoot and Masterdominus @ Amazon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/b00h1m5nhu?tag=transformers-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Transformers Legacy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Leadfoot and Masterdominus – Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:28 PM   #2
ProfessorMenasor
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2022
Location: Ontario
Posts: 4
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Is their a Canadian Amazon link, I don’t know why I can never find it
ProfessorMenasor is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:01 PM   #3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,399
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
goddammit, sold out on Pulse in seconds again

I NEED that Leadfoot. I wasn't expecting much, that deco is fucking AMAZING.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:06 PM   #4
delrue
Masterpiece
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,023
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
It's still on Amazon dot com. Save about $5 shipping if you combine the two sets so far vs buying them separately.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:14 PM   #5
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 266
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by ProfessorMenasor View Post
Is their a Canadian Amazon link, I don?t know why I can never find it
No pictures, so the listing isn't fully up yet, but here you go.

https://www.amazon.ca/Tra-Gen-Deluxe...ef_=ast_sto_dp
TheSwipe95 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:24 PM   #6
delrue
Masterpiece
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,023
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Also just realized Power Ranger fans are going to be all over that Mastodon in black ranger colours.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:27 PM   #7
lifedragon99
Generation 2
lifedragon99's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 193
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by TheSwipe95 View Post
No pictures, so the listing isn't fully up yet, but here you go.

https://www.amazon.ca/Tra-Gen-Deluxe...ef_=ast_sto_dp


Already saying unavailable. I feel like this is how it's going to be for all of these sets. .com preorder it is then
__________________
My Wants: Click HERE
lifedragon99 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #8
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,399
Re: Leadfoot and Masterdominus ? Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue View Post
Also just realized Power Ranger fans are going to be all over that Mastodon in black ranger colours.
Triceratops, (sort of) Tyranosaurus, Pterodactyl, Mastadon......

when's the sabretooth tiger retool coming?
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.