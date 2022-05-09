Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark Maher, via his Instagram account
, we can share for you images and information of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Impactor and Spindle.
Impactor is a retool and redeco War For Cybertron Impactor featuring a new chest, deco and head inspired by the Marvel UK comics. Spindle is basically the Fossilizer Paleotrex with some new parts and deco. As usual, Mark also tells us some interesting facts about the development of these figures. Did you know that Shogo Hasui worked on these figures too? Can you spot the homage to Power » Continue Reading.
.
