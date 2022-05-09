Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Impactor and Spindle Prototypes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,248
Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Impactor and Spindle Prototypes


Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark Maher, via his Instagram account, we can share for you images and information of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Impactor and Spindle. Impactor is a retool and redeco War For Cybertron Impactor featuring a new chest, deco and head inspired by the Marvel UK comics. Spindle is basically the Fossilizer Paleotrex with some new parts and deco. As usual, Mark also tells us some interesting facts about the development of these figures. Did you know that Shogo Hasui worked on these figures too? Can you spot the homage to Power &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Impactor and Spindle Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.