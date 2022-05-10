New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For Otober 2022: Legacy Wildrider, Knock Out, Jhiaxus & Bl
Takara Tomy*Mall*have just updated their*pre-orders for October 2022. This time we have listings for several of the recently revealed Legacy figures: Legacy TL-07 WildriderTL-08 KnockoutTL-09 JhiaxusTL-10 Blitzwing It?s good to notice that all of these figures will be regular retail releases and none of them are Takara Tomy Mall exclusives. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!