Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,248
New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For Otober 2022: Legacy Wildrider, Knock Out, Jhiaxus & Bl


Takara Tomy*Mall*have just updated their*pre-orders for October 2022. This time we have listings for several of the recently revealed Legacy figures: Legacy TL-07 Wildrider TL-08 Knockout TL-09 Jhiaxus TL-10 Blitzwing It?s good to notice that all of these figures will be regular retail releases and none of them are Takara Tomy Mall exclusives. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For Otober 2022: Legacy Wildrider, Knock Out, Jhiaxus & Blitzwing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



