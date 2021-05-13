Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Studio Series Bumblebee Official In-Hand Images


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded our first in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Studio Series Bumblebee. First revealed some weeks ago this new line brings us original premium paint details to make it as close to the screen accurate as possible. Bumblebee is a very movie-accurate Studio Series SS-18 Deluxe Bumblebee (Bumblebee movie VW Beetle) which shows several extra paint apps and details. Besides Bumblebee, we also have PF-WFC-01 Optimus Prime (Siege Voyager mold) on this first wave. Both figures will be officially released in the US and you can already pre-order them via our sponsors links.

The post Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Studio Series Bumblebee Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



