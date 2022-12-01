Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:10 PM
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Obsessive Dinosaur
Tyrannosaurus Rex's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ontario
Posts: 211
Post Small Sale, will be at TFCon on Saturday
Just trying to get rid of a few things. Pictures available upon request. Would prefer payments to be done by Paypal but direct deposit is acceptable. I'm new to selling items so please be patient if I make an error.

I will be at TFCon on Saturday ONLY so if you want to dodge a shipping fee, there's your opportunity.

TF:

DOTM Voyager Optimus Prime (loose, complete) $50

DOTM Voyager Megatron (loose with broken hood ornament, complete) $50

T30 Scoop with Targetmasters (loose, complete) $20

T30 Hoist (Reprolabel Autobot symbol applied, loose without instructions) $10

T30 Trailbreaker (Reprolabel Autobot symbol applied, loose without instructions) $10

TR Gnaw (loose, complete) $30

RiD15 Warrior Soundwave (loose, complete) $30

Siege Prowl (came with some loose joints, complete) $35

Siege Starscream (loose, complete) $45

Animated Roll Out n Command Optimus Prime (worn from childhood play, may need a battery inspection, instructions mangled but usable, complete) $10

Animated Deluxe Battle Damaged Optimus Prime (junker, loose parts with no accessories and some gunk in his legs) $1

NON-TF:

G.I. Joe Classified Series 2020 Snake-Eyes (loose, complete) $30

DC Multiverse Batwoman Unmasked (loose, complete) $20

Marvel AY Revoltech Psylocke (face plate likes to fall out, eye gimmick doesn't really work, barely used otherwise. Includes complete packaging with backdrop) $50

Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for New Nintendo 3DS $70

Spread love, not hate.
