MasonsMace Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2023 Location: Ontario Posts: 1

TFCon G1 & 80s stuff Hey everyone! New here and am friggin stoked to be attending my first TFCon this year! I?m a small collector of g1 and will have a table at the show. I have over 6 totes full of g1 bots and tons of misc 80s TF stuff! I?m looking for a bumblejumper and some instructions and tech specs as well. If I have time I will try and get a list together and if anyone needs something, I?ll let you know if I?ll have it there!🍻