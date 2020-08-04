|
Transformers Earthrise Battle Master Doublecrosser New Stock Images
Via*In Demand Toys
*we have a new set of stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Battle Master Doublecrosser. Doublecrosser is part of the upcoming Earthrise Wave 3 Battle Master. He is a doubled-headed Decepticon that transforms into a shield and can also connect as a ramp with other Earthrise base toys. We have a look a the packaging (front and back) as well as the figure itself. A nice fun and little toy for sure. Check the images after the break and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!
