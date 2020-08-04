Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Earthrise Battle Master Doublecrosser New Stock Images


Via*In Demand Toys*we have a new set of stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Battle Master Doublecrosser. Doublecrosser is part of the upcoming Earthrise Wave 3 Battle Master. He is a doubled-headed Decepticon that transforms into a shield and can also connect as a ramp with other Earthrise base toys. We have a look a the packaging (front and back) as well as the figure itself. A nice fun and little toy for sure. Check the images after the break and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Battle Master Doublecrosser New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



