https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0Zi59SLWhA
Here's my stop motion review of YM-05, Yes Model's version of Thrust. It's part KO of the MP11 mold, part original innovation, and all Thrust.
It's tight, sturdy, and looks the part — all at a more affordable price than Takara's effort. Lots of extra bonus items came with it, but They cheaped out on the wing turbines. They do not spin and are only painted on the top size.
I think if these KO and third parties are going to cheap out anywhere on these seeker molds, they should entertain the idea of getting rid of the nosecone radar and airbrake gimmicks.
YM-05 is the better buy over Takara's MP Thrust.