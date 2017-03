Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,262

Transformers RID Lollipop Ring 3 Pack



More... Thanks to fellow 2005 boards member*TFPrime, we have sweet news (literally) for RID fans. You have the chance to get this*Transformers RID Lollipop Ring 3 Pack that includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock. The Lollipop rings are available at Walmart both in stores and online *for just*$1.13. Click on the bar to check the pictures and then share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.The post Transformers RID Lollipop Ring 3 Pack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

