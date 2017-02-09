With very special thanks to*Richi Fuz from Transformer Peru group
and our own staff member Black Convoy, we have with us the release line up of*Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise*toys in Peru. Transformers: The Last Knight Movie 5 One-Step Turbo Changers: 1-Step Bumblebee 1-Step Optimus Prime 1-Step Barricade 1-Step Autobot Hound Movie 5 Titan*Changers: Titan Changer Optimus Prime Titan Changer Bumblebee Movie 5 Legion: Legion Optimus Prime Legion Bumblebee Legion Barricade Legion Grimlock Movie 5 Voyagers: Premier Edition Optims Prime Premier Edition Grimlock Toys such as Deluxes are not listed at the moment and we » Continue Reading.
