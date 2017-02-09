Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Peru Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Release Info
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,965
Hasbro Peru Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Release Info


With very special thanks to*Richi Fuz from Transformer Peru group and our own staff member Black Convoy, we have with us the release line up of*Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise*toys in Peru. Transformers: The Last Knight Movie 5 One-Step Turbo Changers: 1-Step Bumblebee 1-Step Optimus Prime 1-Step Barricade 1-Step Autobot Hound Movie 5 Titan*Changers: Titan Changer Optimus Prime Titan Changer Bumblebee Movie 5 Legion: Legion Optimus Prime Legion Bumblebee Legion Barricade Legion Grimlock Movie 5 Voyagers: Premier Edition Optims Prime Premier Edition Grimlock Toys such as Deluxes are not listed at the moment and we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Peru Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Release Info appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream mp-11 KBB version Mp11
Transformers
Lot of 4 Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Combaticons Bruticus Deluxe Limbs MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Fansproject Transformers Lost Exo Realm LER-01 Dinobots Columpio Drepan Grimlock
Transformers
KFC Transformers Doubledeck Twincast blaster Eavi Metal Blue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.