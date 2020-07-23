Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Walmart Exclusive G1 Blaster Reissue New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,034
Walmart Exclusive G1 Blaster Reissue New Stock Images


Thanks to friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys*we have a good set of new stock images of the next*Walmart Exclusive G1 Blaster reissue. Blaster won the past*Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue 2020 Fan Vote over Skywarp last year. This is a good chance for fans to add some G1 nostalgia for their collections. We have a look at the packaging and the figure itself in both modes. The same as it was released while back in the G1 era, Blaster doesn’t come with any cassettes. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Walmart Exclusive G1 Blaster Reissue New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Voyager Long Haul | FREE SHIP
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS 1984 CONSTRUCTICON BONECRUSHER ON SEALED CARD
Transformers
HASBRO Transformers STUDIO SERIES IRONHIDE 14 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Amazon Exclusive Phantom Strike Set - MISB Skywarp
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.