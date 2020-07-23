|
Walmart Exclusive G1 Blaster Reissue New Stock Images
Thanks to friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys
*we have a good set of new stock images of the next*Walmart Exclusive G1 Blaster reissue. Blaster won the past*Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue 2020 Fan Vote
over Skywarp last year. This is a good chance for fans to add some G1 nostalgia for their collections. We have a look at the packaging and the figure itself in both modes. The same as it was released while back in the G1 era, Blaster doesn’t come with any cassettes. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound » Continue Reading.
