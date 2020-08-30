|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 5
Time for our usual international sightings round up, courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week new Cyberverse toys surface in Europe and Asia, while Earthrise new waves are spotted in New Zealand. Collectors in Taiwan are lucky to have another great rain of new toys in their local shelves. Cyberverse Wave 1 Batte Call Trooper Class In France*
*2005 Boards member transform75 spotted Battle Call Wildwheel and Meteorfire at Maxi Toys for 30 Euros each. Botbots Series 5 Gold Rush Games Blind Bags In Ireland
*The Botbots challenge continues in Ireland. » Continue Reading.
