Hasbro Applies For The TransFormers Trademark
Thanks to Transformers At The Moon
, we have leaned that Hasbro has applied
for the classic TransFormers trademark at the United States Patent & Trademark Office. Furthermore, the company has applied
for the trademark ‘THE TRANS FORMERS MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE!’. This new application is a renewal of the original which was first used as a trademark on 12/01/1984. It is interesting to see the G1 trademark at a time [as stated by Internet Personality Vangelus on his latest podcast
] where all fronts of Transformers media are carrying the G1 flag; Transformers: Siege, Transformers: Bumblebee
