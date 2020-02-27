|
Devil Saviour DS-07A Paranoider & DS-07B Bomber (Revenge Of The Fallen Hightower & Ye
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) is sharing a new reveal of their Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons. Via their*Weibo account
, they have uploaded our first images of**DS-07A Paranoider & DS-07B Bomber (Revenge Of The Fallen Hightower & Yellow Bulldozer) prototypes. We finally have a look at the final components of Devil ROTF Saviour Constructicons. While they were announced to be 7 robots, they are in fact 8.*DS-07A Paranoider is a great take on ROTF Hightower using a design similar to the new Studio Series figures. The figure includes chains and several claws and options for the » Continue Reading.
The post Devil Saviour DS-07A Paranoider & DS-07B Bomber (Revenge Of The Fallen Hightower & Yellow Bulldozer) Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.