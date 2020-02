Devil Saviour DS-07A Paranoider & DS-07B Bomber (Revenge Of The Fallen Hightower & Ye

New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) is sharing a new reveal of their Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons. Via their* Weibo account , they have uploaded our first images of**DS-07A Paranoider & DS-07B Bomber (Revenge Of The Fallen Hightower & Yellow Bulldozer) prototypes. We finally have a look at the final components of Devil ROTF Saviour Constructicons. While they were announced to be 7 robots, they are in fact 8.*DS-07A Paranoider is a great take on ROTF Hightower using a design similar to the new Studio Series figures. The figure includes chains and several claws and options for the