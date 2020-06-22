Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,952
Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime Statue Found At Target


We can report several sightings of a Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime Statue at Target stores in the US for $49.99. This 9-inch statue had been listed and sold by Gamestop since last year (together with Megatron and Soundwave) but this new sighting reveals that the respective DCPI matches the mysterious “unknown line” Optimus Prime and Megatron figures we reported while back in May 2021. It is still unknown if the rest of these Pop Culture Shock (now rebranded as Premium Collectible Studio) statues*will be distributed in other stores, but the previous listings only mentioned Optimus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime Statue Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




