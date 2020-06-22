|
Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime Statue Found At Target
We can report several sightings of a Pop Culture Shock G1 Optimus Prime Statue at Target stores in the US for $49.99. This 9-inch statue had been listed and sold by Gamestop
since last year (together with Megatron and Soundwave) but this new sighting reveals that the respective DCPI matches the mysterious “unknown line” Optimus Prime and Megatron figures
we reported while back in May 2021. It is still unknown if the rest of these Pop Culture Shock (now rebranded as Premium Collectible Studio) statues
*will be distributed in other stores, but the previous listings only mentioned Optimus » Continue Reading.
