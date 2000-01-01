Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,891
3D Printed Target Master Nightstick Review
A pretty neat little design for a 3d printed version of Nightstick. Herein, I also show him off with Cyclonus and even put him alongside my custom Fracas, Scourge, Sweeps, "and his armada" AND Galvatron. If only all target masters were this nice.

https://youtu.be/urULm5f9z80
