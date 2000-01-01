Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
>
Transformers Video Reviews
3D Printed Target Master Nightstick Review
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 06:50 PM
#
1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,891
3D Printed Target Master Nightstick Review
A pretty neat little design for a 3d printed version of Nightstick. Herein, I also show him off with Cyclonus and even put him alongside my custom Fracas, Scourge, Sweeps, "and his armada" AND Galvatron. If only all target masters were this nice.
https://youtu.be/urULm5f9z80
GotBot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to GotBot
Find More Posts by GotBot
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Takara 1980 No.15 Countach LP500S Transformer with Box, Instert and Styrofoam
2004 HASBRO TAKARA OPTIMUS PRIME TRANSFORMER collectible toy
1985 Hasbro Transformers Omega Supreme G1 Vintage 100% Complete
Hasbro Transformers Wfc Netflix Deluxe Cheetor
Transformers G1 Dinobots Swoop 100% Complete
Transformers G1 Dinobots Sludge 100% Complete
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
07:25 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.