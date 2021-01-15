|
Possible First Look At War For Cybertron Deep Cover
Via Rogue Toys Website
we can share for you what seems to be our possible first look at the War For Cybertron Deep Cover figure. This seems to be a black and blue redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold. The image lets us see the figure in robot mode in what seems to be a Generations Selects style box. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
The post Possible First Look At War For Cybertron Deep Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca