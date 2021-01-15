Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,007
Possible First Look At War For Cybertron Deep Cover


Via Rogue Toys Website we can share for you what seems to be our possible first look at the War For Cybertron Deep Cover figure. This seems to be a black and blue redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold. The image lets us see the figure in robot mode in what seems to be a Generations Selects style box. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Possible First Look At War For Cybertron Deep Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



