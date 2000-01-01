Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cpl. Chrissandwich
Target Exclusives Earthrise Seekers
THS IS A WANTED THREAD - TOTALLY FORGOT TO ADD THAT TO THE TITLE!!!!!!!


Hey as the title says, if anyone that can give me a hand in obtaining these guys it would be much appreciated!

With the current world climate of Covid, I know its really hard for us Canadians to get this. Still hoping for a Canadian but so far thats looking doubtful!

Anyway, I do have family in the States but the targets near them don't have these guys in stock. Still going to look but the thread is a back up incase I can't find it that way.

Thank you in advance!
I'm going to have a fit if they don't have Dr. Pepper!...Can I have a Pepsi?
