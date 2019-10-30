Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
agesthreeandup
TFCon 2019 Ocular Max G2 Sphinx Regenesis - Pre-Order Available Now at A3U
We are pleased to announce that the TFcon Sphinx Regenesis Exclusive which we proudly helped to design and produce with our friends over at Toy Dojo is available in limited quantities for those who could not attend @TFcon in DC this year.

The cost will be $149.95 CAD and is limited to 2pcs per customer. Preorders will start October 30th, 2019 at 10pm EST (7pm PST).

Orders must be paid in full at checkout to ensure your copy is reserved. Any orders that are not paid at time of checkout will be cancelled.

The Pre-order link is now live:

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...hinx-regenesis



Ages Three and Up
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
