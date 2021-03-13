Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 8 Found at US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member Spaceman for sharing in our forums his sighting of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 8*at US retail. This wave consist of only one new mold*Monster Truck Optimus Prime*together with repacks of rock crawler Bumblebee, F1 Heatweave , cement mixer Salvage, VTOL Whirl, and helicopter Blades.* These figures were spotted at*Walmart in Vestal, New York. Great gifts for young Rescue Bots fans. Happy hunting!

