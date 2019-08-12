|
Magic Square Toys Legends Scaled G1 Megatron Gray Prototype
It’s no doubt that the Legends scaled market has been growing among many collectors, so there are many new alternatives for figures this size. This time, 3p company Magic Square Toys
reveals images of the gray prototype of their Legends scaled G1 Megatron. The images will sure please your optics with a great G1 Megatron mold, very cartoon-accurate in both modes (including a clean back with no kibble), and a very good range of poseability. To top it all, the figure will include 4 interchangeable faces, his mind control helmet and all the extra pieces for the gun mode. » Continue Reading.
The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scaled G1 Megatron Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.