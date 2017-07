San Diego Comic Con 2017 Hasbro Events Press Release

TFW2005 has already started our coverage of San Diego Comic Con 2017 and the staff at the convention ground is ready and waiting to bring you more. We have a wonderful coverage planned (as always) and we hope that our members will enjoy it as much as we love bringing it to you. Hasbro got in touch with us to give a brief description of the events ahead: TRANSFORMERS The TRANSFORMERS panel, held 11:00am-12:00pm on Thursday, July 20th, will get the collectors excited as the team provides an exclusive glimpse of the latest and greatest toys that have yet to » Continue Reading. The post San Diego Comic Con 2017 Hasbro Events Press Release appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM