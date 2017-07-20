|
San Diego Comic Con 2017 Hasbro Events Press Release
TFW2005 has already started our coverage of San Diego Comic Con 2017 and the staff at the convention ground is ready and waiting to bring you more. We have a wonderful coverage planned (as always) and we hope that our members will enjoy it as much as we love bringing it to you. Hasbro got in touch with us to give a brief description of the events ahead: TRANSFORMERS The TRANSFORMERS panel, held 11:00am-12:00pm on Thursday, July 20th, will get the collectors excited as the team provides an exclusive glimpse of the latest and greatest toys that have yet to » Continue Reading.
The post San Diego Comic Con 2017 Hasbro Events Press Release
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.