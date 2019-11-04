|
New Transformers Game Announced ? Transformers: VR Battle Arena
We have some good news for Transformers fans and video game players. An article on Cision Website
*revealed that a new Transformers video game is in the works! The*Transformers: VR Battle Arena. Developed by award-winning game studio Minority Media teamed up with Hasbro, Transformers: VR Battle Arena is an upcoming multi-person location-based VR experience in which up to four players duke it out in a competitive PvP matchup across several towering environments. The game begins following the shattering of the powerful Allspark that scatters pieces of it across the world. You take the role of your faavorite Transformer to battle » Continue Reading.
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.