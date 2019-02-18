Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Zeta Toys Zeta-V Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Test Shot


Via Zeta Toys Weibo we have a nice set of images the test shot of Zeta Toys*Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing* Zeta Toys bring us a*very nice rendition of*Blitzwing*which seems to be in the right scale compared to Zetas**Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer*(VW Beetle Bumblebee). This updated test shot reveals some changes compared to the first prototype revealed in 2019. A very nice movie-accurate Blitzwing in both modes as seen in the Bumblebee movie and packed with a good set of extra parts and accessories. Keep in mind that this is still a test shot and some more changes may be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zeta Toys Zeta-V Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



