Zeta Toys Zeta-V Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Test Shot
Via Zeta Toys Weibo
we have a nice set of images the test shot of Zeta Toys*Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing* Zeta Toys bring us a*very nice rendition of*Blitzwing*which seems to be in the right scale compared to Zetas**Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer
*(VW Beetle Bumblebee). This updated test shot reveals some changes compared to the first prototype revealed in 2019
. A very nice movie-accurate Blitzwing in both modes as seen in the Bumblebee movie and packed with a good set of extra parts and accessories. Keep in mind that this is still a test shot and some more changes may be » Continue Reading.
The post Zeta Toys Zeta-V Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Test Shot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
