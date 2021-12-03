Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Team Studio Series 12/21 Roundtable Recap


TFW2005 was able to have a virtual sit down with the Transformers team along with others in the fandom to discuss Studio Series, and specifically the recently revealed Bumblebee movie figures.* Included were insights into the process of designing the figure alt modes from scratch with no reference, a couple Kingdom Wave 5 surprises, and a lot more.* We were even able to ask some questions.* To cap it off, the team officially revealed Bumblebee Movie Studio Series Arcee.* Read on to check out some notes from the event along with pics. * This story will be updated over time &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Team Studio Series 12/21 Roundtable Recap appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



