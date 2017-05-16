7-Eleven Philippines have announced a special promotion
for Transformers The Last Knight, where customers can earn points toward a Last Knight drawstring bag. Details are as follows: Collect all 3 now! Heres how: Earn 1 TRANSFORMERS E-Stamp for every P100 purchase in any 7-Eleven. Earn additional TRANSFORMERS E-Stamp/s for purchase of booster products. Limited Edition GULP Transformers Cups will be available for the duration of the promo as BOOSTER. Collect TRANSFORMERS E-Stamps to redeem the Transformers Drawstring thru any of the following: 10 TRANSFORMERS E-Stamps 1 TRANSFORMERS E-Stamp or 2 CLIQQ Points + P69 Buy at P79 Redemption of » Continue Reading.
