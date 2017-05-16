Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:32 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Lineup Confirmed


Via Amazon India, we now have confirmation of the characters who are making up Series 2 of The Last Knight’s Tiny Turbo Changers. The headlines of listing are as follows: The blue Starscream is not Thundercracker, but*Sky Camo Starscream The green Blackout is not Grindor or even Springer, but*Chopter The character who has been called Cogman up to this point does indeed seem to be officially named*Cogman Optimus Prime*and*Bumblebee*are named among the toys in this series. It’s unknown if they will have different decos to their first series releases or if they will be the same toys included in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Lineup Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



