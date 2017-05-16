Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Til All Are One Carcer Design Sketch
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,627
Til All Are One Carcer Design Sketch


Care of Sara Pitre-Durocher on Twitter, we have a look at the design sketch for the robot mode of the Titan Carcer, from the pages of Til All Are One. Carcer is the Titan that Elita One flies around in with her crew, a Titan with a dark secret*(and spoiler, an alternate name) who recently transformed as a part of the recent Til All Are One story arc. If you’ve been following the comic, you’ll know why this giant’s appearance is not a welcome one, if not, be sure to check out those back issues for a great modern &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Til All Are One Carcer Design Sketch appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece SKYWARP Walmart 25th Anniversary Factory Sealed Hasbro
Transformers
VINTAGE G1 TRANSFORMERS 1985 CHOP SHOP INSECTICON 100% COMPLETE MB EUROPE
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Swoop
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Blaster
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Sandstorm
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Wheeljack
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Aerialbots - Superion
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.