Old Today, 06:28 PM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 308
TFCon 2018 - what you after?
Thought this thread was fun last time around

What are you all hoping to score at TFCon this year?

I'm looking to pad out some remaining Perfect Effect combiner kits I'm missing, maybe grab a couple of Takara Legends if I can find the ones I'm after

Also, the TR intelligence set if its around, and any Botcon/TFSS combiner figs if they don't break the bank (natch)

Maybe some old Action Masters, EU ones would be good to see for once as well (hint hint vendors)

Still looking for CW red Optimus' box as well
Old Today, 07:04 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,484
Re: TFCon 2018 - what you after?
I don't know. For the past few years I order toys online, from Asia, US, ebay, amazon. I don't really think there is anything I'm after at this moment, maybe I'm just after the TFCon's news reveals..
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #3
innermanchild
Beast Machine
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 450
Re: TFCon 2018 - what you after?
Have any convention exclusive figures been announced yet or will there be any?
Old Today, 07:39 PM   #4
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,877
Re: TFCon 2018 - what you after?
Originally Posted by innermanchild View Post
Have any convention exclusive figures been announced yet or will there be any?
I do not believe so. In terms of what I'm after, not a whole lot for a change
Old Today, 07:47 PM   #5
optimusb39
Classic
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,344
Re: TFCon 2018 - what you after?
Trying to finish tw devy. Need the dozer figure. Open to offers. Hes in pain...
Also gravitor from gigapower.
Replacement ft red soar. (Swoop didnt fly too well off the shelf)
Some bc, tw or xtrans minibots and eligos cyclonus.
And this year i have a good budget so im gonna have a fun hunt.
