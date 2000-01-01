evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 308

TFCon 2018 - what you after?



What are you all hoping to score at TFCon this year ?



I'm looking to pad out some remaining Perfect Effect combiner kits I'm missing, maybe grab a couple of Takara Legends if I can find the ones I'm after



Also, the TR intelligence set if its around, and any Botcon/TFSS combiner figs if they don't break the bank (natch)



Maybe some old Action Masters, EU ones would be good to see for once as well (hint hint vendors)



