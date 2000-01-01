Thought this thread was fun last time around
What are you all hoping to score at TFCon this year
?
I'm looking to pad out some remaining Perfect Effect combiner kits I'm missing, maybe grab a couple of Takara Legends if I can find the ones I'm after
Also, the TR intelligence set if its around, and any Botcon/TFSS combiner figs if they don't break the bank (natch)
Maybe some old Action Masters, EU ones would be good to see for once as well (hint hint vendors)
Still looking for CW red Optimus' box as well